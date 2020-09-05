Nvidia Confirms More Games the RTX 3080 Can Max Out!

Earlier this week, Nvidia released a video showing Doom Eternal running in 4K resolution, maxed out graphics settings, and with it pulling an average of around 100FPS from the in-game engine. And just in case it needed to be said, this was very impressive! While it was a bit of a broad stroke in terms of what other levels of gaming performance we could expect, however, following a report via TechSpot, Nvidia has now given more (relatively rough) indications of what level of performance we could expect from a number of other games!

Nvidia Suggest RTX 3080 Gaming Performance Figures!

Following the latest update to their Q&A, Nvidia’s director of GeForce product management, Justin Walker, has said:

“We’re constantly analyzing memory requirements of the latest games and regularly review with game developers to understand their memory needs for current and upcoming games. The goal of 3080 is to give you great performance at up to 4k resolution with all the settings maxed out at the best possible price.”

Citing a number of games, he confirmed that they should all be capable of achieving 60-100 FPS in 4K resolution, with RTX features on (where available), and with the maximum graphical settings allowed. Specifically, it should be noted, on the RTX 3080 graphics card.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Metro Exodus

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Gears of War 5

Borderlands 3

Red Dead Redemption 2

The response, however, did become a little more tempered when 144Hz monitors were brought into the question. While he confirmed that some games could handle this with no problems, other more intensive games (such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, and Borderlands 3) would likely fall closer to a 60 FPS experience.

What Do We Think?

I think most would agree that in terms of modern AAA-gaming, consumers do tend to view 4K 60FPS as the ‘golden number’. With the RTX 3080 clearly having the power to achieve this, it’s a great bit of promotional news from Nvidia and, all going well, hopefully we’ll see some more gameplay footage from them in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!