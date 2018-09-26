NVIDIA Confirms GeForce RTX 2070 Arrival Soon on October 17

RTX 2070 Availability Next Month

NVIDIA has confirmed via their social media accounts that the RTX 2070 graphics cards are coming out next month. That is despite delays with the shipping out of the RTX 2080 Ti, which is being pushed back by at least a week from earlier estimates.

The NVIDIA RTX 2070 is expected to be using the complete TU106 GPU. This has three Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC) which in turn have six Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) each. Each TPC have two Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) each, totalling 36 SMs across the GPU. The RTX 2070 will have a total of 2304 CUDA cores and 288 Tensor Cores. The memory configuration is similar to the RTX 2080 with 8GB of 14 Gb/s GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus. The big obvious difference being the lack of NVLink capability compared to the more powerful RTX models. That means no multi-GPU capability.

The base clock speed for the FE model starts at 1410MHz and boosts up to 1710MHz. Although the reference RTX 2070 specs only boosts up to 1620MHz. Total memory bandwidth on this card is 448Gbps, which matches the RTX 2080 and is much higher than the GTX 1070 with GDDR5’s 256 Gbps .

Beautiful any way you look at it. The GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17th. #GraphicsReinvented Shop starting at $499 ($599 Founders Edition) → https://t.co/ammFWibyFy pic.twitter.com/IsScoXm5rZ — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 25, 2018

How Much is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070?

The MSRP starts at $499 USD with the Founder’s Edition priced at $599. Which is $200 less than the RTX 2080 Founder’s Edition. Furthermore, that is half the price of the RTX 2080 Ti Founder’s Edition card.