Nvidia Sales Report Confirms Poor 2070 and 2080 GPU Sales

Nvidia Admits Poor 2070 and 2080 Sales

With the release of the 20XX series of graphics cards late last year, there has been something of a growing consensus that while the features offered in the RTX branding might be impressive, that they were not exactly striking a strong note with consumers. This is perhaps a little surprising. Particularly given that AMD has very little to offer in comparative performance.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, the quarterly sales report from Nvidia confirms that both the 2070 and 2080 graphics cards have sold poorly for the company.

Huge Revenue Drop

Based on the same figures from the previous year (a year that didn’t see any particularly notable (consumer-friendly) releases from the company) Nvidia’s report shows that revenue is down around 45%. This is clearly a pretty huge figure.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said: “2018 was a record year but it was a disappointing finish. This quarter, we expect to put the channel inventory issue behind us and get back on track. As the pioneer of accelerated computing, our position is unique and strong. And the opportunities ahead in graphic, high-performance computing, AI and autonomous machines remain enormous. We are as enthusiastic about these growth opportunities as ever.”

Why Is The 20XX Range Selling So Poorly?

I think there is a very simple answer to this. It’s the price! Whenever we post anything surrounding a 20XX range graphics card, the response from our community is always the same. Sure, the cards are nice, but they’re too expensive to warrant an upgrade. In fairness, for anyone who owns a Nvidia 1070+ graphics card, it’s hard to make a convincing argument to move up a series.

Hopefully, 2019 might see some attractive sales for the graphics card range. Given, however, that only last month Nvidia said it would not offer retailers any help in this regard, it’s not looking promising.

