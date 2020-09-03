Nvidia Confirms RTX 3090 As Only New GPU Supporting SLI

Despite the fact that multi-graphics cards set-ups have become somewhat redundant in recent years (largely due to the fact that so few games or applications really get the best out of it) we know for a fact that a significant number of our community still utilize either a Crossfire (AMD) or SLI (Nvidia) GPU design in their system/s.

Well, if you were planning to do go down this road with the new Nvidia 30XX graphics cards, then it seems your options are going to be exceptionally limited. Why? Well, although pending 100% firm confirmation, the official Nvidia website listings suggest that the 3090 will be the only graphics cards from the 30XX series to support SLI!

Nvidia RTX 3090 – SLI Support

As part of the official website for the RTX 3090, when compared to the 3080 and 3070, it is the only one to specifically list an NVLINK Bridge as available to purchase. Priced at $79.99, it doesn’t seem too bad. The most notable factor surrounding this, however, is the clear fact that you’d have to spend $3000 (on two Nvidia 3090’s) to actually use this.

With 48GB of combined VRAM, however, that does seem pretty obscene!

What Do We Think?

Will some people be looking to SLI Nvidia 3090’s? Absolutely! Make no bones about it though, the utilization of this technology has become far more limited and specialized over the last 10 years and, for general gamers, you’re far better off (generally speaking) spending your money on other improvements than by going for a 2nd-GPU.

Still, if you want it, the options there. For the vast majority of PC consumers, however, I don’t think we could honestly pretend to be that surprised by this news! SLI/Crossfire isn’t dead, but it certainly seems to be heading in that direction.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!