Nvidia Created a Game Studio for More RTX Remasters

We loved the RTX remaster of Quake 2. Honestly, it really helped to demonstrate a lot of what matters when it comes to Ray Tracing. People love seeing new games, but tapping into nostalgia is a marketing goldmine. Ray Tracing has been a tough sell to many, as they focus on the FPS losses rather than the RTX gains. It’s true, it lowers FPS, just like any other high-end graphics setting really. However, the ability to do real-time Ray Tracing is holy-grail type stuff for rendering, and it isn’t going away.

The issue graphics cards companies now have is implementation. Developers have gotten bloody good at faking reflections, lighting, shadows, etc. So, it’s taking a big push to really show the benefits of Ray Tracing and performance and cost will be the key to that one I think. in a few years, we’ll all be using ray tracing in one way or another for gaming.

RTX Remasters

Fortunately, it seems Nvidia is putting a good team together. A new job listing pretty much gives away the whole thing. It suggests it’s not Quake RTX, that’s already out. Plus, we know they’re talking about Minecraft RTX.

“We’re cherry-picking some of the greatest titles from the past decades and bringing them into the ray tracing age. Thus, we’ll be giving them state-of-the-art visuals while keeping the gameplay that made them great. The NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios team is picking up the challenge starting with a title that you know and love but we can’t talk about here.”

What Games?

Well, that’s unknown, but the phrase “a title that you know and love” is exciting. I mean, it could be bloody ANYTHING. However, I don’t think it’ll be another FPS, even if that is the most obvious choice. If they do go down the shooter route though, Quake III Arena would look amazing, so would Unreal Tournament. Actually, the most I think about it, the more I think any kind of multi-player game would be ideal.

What games do you want to see them buff up with RTX? Carmageddon, Deus Ex, Half-Life? Let us know in the comments below.