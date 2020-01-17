Nvidia Cuts the Price of its 2060 Graphics Cards

With the upcoming launch of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, it was always going to be a matter of curiosity to see if (or how) Nvidia would respond. Specifically, if they would look to do a price-drop on their relatively comparative graphics cards.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we have our answer and it’s a yes!

Nvidia Drop The Price of their 2060 Graphics Cards

Now, the main headline news is that you can now pick up a founders edition graphics card for $299. This being $50 less than when it originally launched.

A quick scan of online retailers, however, is showing a general shift downwards of about $20-$30. For example, Scan currently has this 2060 model below for £269.99, roughly about £20 less expensive than it was this time last month.

Yes, I know it’s confusing mixing the currencies. Generally speaking, however, the pound and the dollar usually go toe-to-toe with tech prices.

What Do We Think?

Well, whether the AMD RX 5600 XT will be a success or not remains to be seen. Nvidia is, however, clearly responding in the manner that most of us expected. Put simply, they’re looking to price this card out of the market in a similar fashion to the 5500 XT.

Admittedly, I wouldn’t have minded them doing this price drop for the 2060 ‘Super’ as well, but overall, price wars are always good for us humble consumers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!