Nvidia Offers Death Stranding Free with RTX Graphics Cards!

Death Stranding will release for the PC on July 14th and if you are planning on playing this game, you might be wondering if the graphics card you have is good enough to get the experience you want out of it. Well, in something that could potentially kill two birds with one stone, Nvidia has announced the launch of its latest gaming bundle that will see the purchase of any RTX graphics card come with a free copy of the game!

Nvidia RTX Death Stranding Bundle!

Starting today, the deal will be available for the purchase of any Nvidia RTX graphics card before July 30th. As you might expect, however, this bundle is only available if you purchase your GPU from a qualified vendor. With it running in conjunction with a separate promotion, however, people looking at creating their next system might just have an amazing potential double-deal on their hands here! Well, presuming you want an AMD Ryzen processor and Nvidia graphics card.

Two Free Games Are Better Than One!

If you are currently looking at building yourself a brand new gaming PC, then this offer from Nvidia could work exceptionally well with a deal that AMD recently announced. With the qualifying purchase of one of their Ryzen 3000 processors, you can also claim a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Think of it, you could get a fantastic CPU, an amazing GPU, and you also get two of the hottest PC gaming releases bundled in with them for free! It certainly sounds like a fantastic option to me!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this deal from Nvidia, you can check out their official post via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!