NVIDIA Delays RTX 2080 Ti Availability By One More Week

More Waiting Required

It seems that the embargo date for the RTX 20-series reviews are not the only thing that is delayed from NVIDIA. They are also now pushing back the actual RTX 2080 Ti video card launch date by one more week. The news comes directly from GeForce forums moderator ericnvidia80 over the weekend.

The video cards will now have a general availability of September 27th. That is a seven day delay from the original September 20th availability date.

What About Those Who Pre-Ordered?

Those who pre-ordered can expect their video cards to still arrive between September 20th and September 27th. So, that is not that big of a chasm. Those lucky might still get their card on time.

Understandably, not everyone is happy about this. In fact, some users have complained on the forum thread that the general availability pre-dates their pre-order shipping estimates. User Atomizer74 laments that his pre-order has a shipping date of November 1st. Which is five weeks after the general availability cut-off. He asks, why even bother pre-ordering if he could get it in stores faster?

What About the RTX 2080?

Meanwhile, users who pre-ordered the RTX 2080 do not need to worry. Those video cards are still shipping out on time and will have no change to its original September 20th general availability.