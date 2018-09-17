NVIDIA Expands RTX DLSS Support to Nine More Games
Ron Perillo / 36 mins ago
Continuing the RTX Momentum
While preparing for the actual launch of the GeForce RTX 20-series cards, NVIDIA has been working with developers to ensure that more titles will make use of their new technology. Aside from having a new, more powerful architecture, the GeForce RTX 20-series are capable of Deep-Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). This is an advanced new method of using AI to effectively render a scene. After all, these new GPUs are equipped with specialized Tensor Cores.
This deep learning technology not only enables crisper images on screen, it is also much more efficient. Thus, further providing higher framerates than the GTX 10-series cards. In fact, according to NVIDIA, expect up to 2x the performance when enabled versus traditional supersampling techniques.
Which Games Will Feature DLSS Support?
The initial list of games include the following:
- Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard
- Atomic Heart from Mundfish
- Dauntless from Phoenix Labs
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition from Square Enix
- Fractured Lands from Unbroken Studios
- Hitman 2 from IO Interactive / Warner Bros.
- Islands of Nyne from Define Human Studios
- Justice from NetEase
- JX3 from Kingsoft
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from PUBG Corp.
- Remnant: From The Ashes from Arc Games
- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass from Croteam / Devolver Digital
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix / Eidos-Montréal / Crystal Dynamics / Nixxes
- The Forge Arena from Freezing Raccoon Studios
- We Happy Few from Compulsion Games / Gearbox
Now, NVIDIA is announcing 9 more, bringing the total number to 25 even before the video card launches.
- Darksiders III from Gunfire Games / THQ Nordic
- Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna from KeokeN Interactive
- Fear The Wolves from Vostok Games / Focus Home Interactive
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice from Ninja Theory
- KINETIK from Hero Machine Studios
- Outpost Zero from Symmetric Games / tinyBuild Games
- Overkill’s The Walking Dead from Overkill Software / Starbreeze Studios
- SCUM from Gamepires / Devolver Digital
- Stormdivers from Housemarque
When are the NVIDIA RTX 20-Series Cards Coming Out?
NVIDIA has delayed the RTX 20-series launch by one more week. The original launch date is supposed to be on September 17. However, pre-orders will now ship out between September 20 and 27.