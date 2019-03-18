Nvidia Expected To Tease Next Graphics Architecture At GTC

Nvidia Expected To Tease New Graphics Architecture

It has only been around 6-months since Nvidia released their Turing architecture onto the market. There has been more than a little criticism over the cost of the graphics cards it has been used in. That being said, no one is arguing that it isn’t, in terms of performance, very impressive.

Having recently seen the release of the 1660 and Ti variant graphics card, it’s pretty clear that it has a lot to offer consumers.

In the technology world, however, companies are often punished for sitting back on their laurels. As such, it’s hardly any surprise to hear that in a report via CNET, Nvidia is expected to tease their latest graphics card architecture design at GTC (Graphics Technology Conference) later today.

What Can We Expect?

Well, being perfectly clear and honest, if you’re looking for a name or any type of performance idea, then you’re going to be disappointed. As above, Turing is only 6-months old (on the market). As such, expecting any huge announcements now is unlikely at best. We’re going to (probably) be looking at this Turing architecture for at least the next 18-months for any Nvidia release.

What Nvidia is expected to do, however, is to give some kind of ‘timeline’ indication. Specifically as to when the latest design/s can be expected.

As you may be aware, AMD is set to release their 7nm chipset graphics cards this Summer. It is one area in which Nvidia is somewhat lagging being their arch rival. Even their most recent 2080 graphics card only featured 12nm chipset technology.

As such, with 7nm designs reportedly on the way, while the GTC may not give us specifics, it will likely at least give us ‘indications’ as to what Nvidia has planned for 2019 and beyond!

