Nvidia Fire Shots At AMD’s 7nm Graphics Technology

With the release of the Radeon VII graphics card earlier this year, we got our first glimpse into what the future could hold in regards to 7nm chipset technology.

Admittedly, it wasn’t a particularly exciting look. The Radeon VII was roughly competitive with the upper tiers of the 10XX range of Nvidia cards. The excessive price tag, however, all but killed off any notable enthusiasm for it. We personally liked the card. We just didn’t like the price! – You can, incidentally, check out our review via the link here!

It is, therefore, hardly surprising to hear that the graphics card has hardly been in high demand and, in terms of adoption, is not doing particularly well. These were, however, humble beginnings of what we expect to be a far more exciting offering from AMD in the Summer.

It seems, however, that despite Nvidia being somewhat lagging in terms of their own 7nm development, CEO Jensen Huang is pretty confident that what AMD has isn’t very good. Well, more accurately that what Nvidia has is better and can be even more so.

“We can create the most energy-efficient GPU in the world at anytime”

In a report via PCGamesN, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said:

“What makes us special is we can create the most energy-efficient GPU in the world at anytime. And we should use the most affordable technology. Look at Turing. The energy efficiency is so good even compared to somebody else’s 7nm.”

This is clearly a pretty none too subtle way of point out that while AMD might have been the first to create a 7nm graphics card, it can’t really compete with Nvidia’s 12nm Turing.

In fairness, even the most ardent Team Red fan would find it difficult to argue with that!

They are, however, pretty hefty shots fired and with AMD set to release their new graphics card range this Summer, let’s hope he doesn’t end up eating those words!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!