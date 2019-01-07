Nvidia Formally Announce RTX 2060 Graphics Card

Nvidia RTX 2060

Ok, so the existence of the Nvidia RTX 2060 has been one of the worst kept secrets in the tech industry. We have been hearing (and seeing) lots of information about the card for nearly two months now. Admittedly, after the success of the 1060, the release of a 2060 model seemed a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.

Well, the good news is that we can stop speculating. Following a keynote announcement at CES 2019, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has officially confirmed the existence of the graphics card.

What Do We Know?

Well, in terms of performance, we do know that the card will offer a ray tracing experience. We are, admittedly, awaiting benchmarks before we know exactly how good this will be. It is, however, a factor that surprised many. Particularly given (with all due respect to the 2070+) that the current range was semi-struggling to offer a solid performance with the feature turned on.

Nvidia has, however, said that the card will outperform an Nvidia 1070Ti. That, in itself, is rather impressive for what is traditionally the ‘mid-tier’ release.

How Much Will It Cost?

In a report via PCGamesN, Jensen Huang has confirmed that the graphics cards will release for the rumoured $349. For our UK readers, indications suggest that the MSRP here will be around £329. Now, given that this can reportedly outperform a 1070Ti, this does make the card a very attractive proposition. Even if the ray tracing isn’t exactly mindblowing at this level.

I must admit, pending some benchmark results, I might be eying this one up myself!

The Nvidia RTX 2060 (desktop version) will formally release on January 15th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!