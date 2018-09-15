Nvidia Gains On AMD In Latest Marketshare Report

Nvidia Regains More Marketshare

With another quarter behind us, more market data is available. One market that is interesting to follow has been the GPU market. Due to the continued decline of the PC market, the AIB GPU market has also shrunk. Along with the slowing of cryptocurrency, things do not look too bright. For Q2 2018, it looks like Nvidia will continue to hold their lead in the $3.2 billion markets.

For the past quarter, Nvidia has been steadily gaining market share. Their share of the market is up 4% over the previous quarter which is a good chunk. They held 69.1% of the new supply of GPUs last quarter, up from 65.1%. This is only going to go up with new GPUs expected using the new Turing architecture. The new GPUs will no doubt drive new sales but clearance of old Pascal GPUs will also help spur sales if they go on discount.

AMD Positive But Slipping

For AMD, the picture is not as nice. While the company has strong mid-range offerings, the absence of high-end cards is not helping. Polaris is also long in the tooth and Vega isn’t quite competitive enough. While they did lose marketshare, they are still up .4% year over year. It’s not clear how things will fare for the next quarter given no major product launches are expected. Things should brighten up next year with the launch of Navi. Hopefully, the firm will have an answer to Turing, assuming Turing is a success.

Overall, the decline of the AIB market is offset somewhat by the growth in e-sports and PC enthusiast gaming. This will likely move the market to higher and sustainable long-term margins. With Intel set to enter this market in the near future, we can expect some disruption into the duopoly AMD and Nvidia have right now. Due to these factors, we might see a more vibrant market in a year or two.