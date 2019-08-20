Nvidia ‘Gamescom’ Driver Offers 23% FPS Improvements

Hearing that a Nvidia driver update has been released is hardly news these days. I mean, with the regularity in which they are released we could probably write about it once a week and still not cover every single once that comes out. The most recent driver released by Team Green, however, is more than a little unusual both in premise and promise!

In a report via Videocardz, Nvidia has specifically launched a brand new driver to coincidence with Gamescom. Named after the event, however, the driver is promising up to a 23% improvement in-game framerates.

Nvidia ‘Gamescom’ Driver 436.02 WHQL

One of the main key focus’ of the driver release is that it purports to significantly increase gaming performance with the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards. So much so, in fact, that I daresay our graphics card reviewer here might be shedding a tear over having to do a thorough retest to see just how true this is.

In their own benchmark figures provided, however, Nvidia claims that the FPS improvement may be as high as 23%. That, in terms of driver performance boost, is a huge figure!

What Do We Think?

It’s certainly unusual timing, but if you own a Nvidia 20XX graphics card it’s no cause to complain as this driver clearly has found a way to unlock some hefty performance figures from them. Well, assuming that this is a relatively fair assessment.

Admittedly, the figures provided are likely showing a little bit of positivity on Team Greens part, but if you have a 20XX card try the update and let us know if you’ve seen any improvements in the comments!