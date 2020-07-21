Nvidia GeForce 1650 to Get a Forth Chipset Variant

While Nvidia may be turning one eye towards the discontinuation of its 20XX series of graphics cards, it seems pretty clear that they’re more than happy giving their more entry-level designs a longer run in the market. There are, after all, far more consumers who can afford to spend £150-£200 on a GPU than £600-£1,000.

In a report via Videocardz, however, in something that is getting more than a little confusing, it would appear that Nvidia is planning to release a fourth chipset variant for their GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

The difference in chipset types has largely resulted from many graphics cards (from both AMD and Nvidia) seeing an upgrade to GDDR6 memory. With the confirmation of this new ‘TU116-150’ that is certainly the case again here.

So, why has Nvidia done this? Well, being that this is the chip primarily used in the 1660 and 1650 Super, it would appear that (not for the first time) this variant might be being used as a means of deploying alternative higher-tier surplus stock. It has been, for example, suggested that the -150 may be referring to the number of blocked/unused Cuda cores from the original chipset design.

What Do We Think?

While entry-level graphics cards will always be popular, we have to admit that, with the release of yet another chipset variant, it’s getting more and more difficult for the casual consumer to know (or know to look) for the most ideal SKU. Even I, as someone who watches this stuff closely, would probably have to do a little in-depth research before potentially hitting that buy button.

Taking a more positive view, this release may result in even less expensive Nvidia 1650 graphics cards. Feel free to tell me I’m wrong though, but this is just continuing to get more and more confusing!

