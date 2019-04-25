NVIDIA GeForce 430.39 Driver Released

Nvidia GeForce 430.39

With the release of a fresh graphics card and a whole host of new games, it’s hardly surprising to see Nvidia release an update to their GeForce drivers.

If you have, however, been holding off on the latest update, it might well be worth checking out. Not only does it provide some game optimisations (including releases such as Anthem, Mortal Kombat 11 and Strange Brigade) but it also adds support for 7 new g-sync compatible monitors.

Update Notes!

The full update notes for the new GeForce driver release are as follows;

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Mortal Kombat XI, Anthem, and Strange Brigade.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for GeForce GTX 1650 desktop, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GTX1650 notebook GPUs.

Adds support for seven new G-SYNC compatible monitors.

Adds support for Windows 10 May 2019 Update (including Variable Rate Shading).

Software Module Versions

nView – 149.77

HD Audio Driver – 1.3.38.16

NVIDIA PhysX System Software – 9.19.0218

GeForce Experience – 3.18.0.102

CUDA – 10.1

NVIDIA Control Panel – 8.1.951.0

Fixed Issues

[madVR][HDR]: MadVR is not rendering videos in HDR mode using MPC player.[200505657]

[Surround][G-SYNC][Pascal GPU]: G-SYNC does not engage when using Surround resolution. [200505986]

Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]

Memory leaks occur when launching games. [2551904]

Where Can I Get It?

Presuming you already have Nvidia’s GeForce Experience installed, a quick check of the app should prompt you to download and install the latest drivers.

If you are, however, having problems, you can download the drivers directly from the official Nvidia website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you ever notice any performance increases after updating your drivers? – Let us know in the comments!