Nvidia GeForce 440.97 WHQL Game Ready Driver Released
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
The latest Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver was released this week. If you’re planning on playing this month’s big releases, it’s certainly worth updating your drivers first. The drive brings big improvements to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as The Outer Worlds. Furthermore, it’ll add the ability to use G-SYNC on OpenGL and Vulkan games, as well as a few other minor bug fixes and patches. Wider support for G-Sync is certainly one of the most welcome aspects of this update though.
GeForce 440.97 WHQL
A lot of the fixes are more than welcome too, such as fixing a DX12 crash in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, or a flickering screen bug in Apex Legends. Of course, you can check out the full changelog below.
You can download the driver by hitting the search for updates button in GeForce Experience or by heading to the driver download page here.
Changelog
Game Ready
Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds.
Gaming Technology
Adds support for windowed G-SYNC for OpenGL and Vulkan-based applications.
Application SLI Profiles
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Darwin Project
- The Outer Worlds (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
New Features and Other Changes
- G-SYNC is now supported on windowed OpenGL and Vulkan applications.
- Fixed flashes or frame drops in several Notebook models when running G-SYNC in the lower of the two system refresh rates.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- [FIFA 19/FIFA 20]: The game may crash to the desktop. [2690624/2713659/200559659]
- [Apex Legends]: Random flickering occurs on the screen. [2709770]
- [Star Wars: Battlefront II]: Random crashes to the desktop occur. [200550245]
- [Growtopia][GeForce RTX]: The game crashes when launched. [2709649]
- [Tradesmen OS3DE]: Objects are missing in the game. [2691363]
- [World of Warcraft]: Flickering occurs on the character select screen. [2684628]
- [Cinema 4D]: Trailing ghosting effect appears when moving the brush tool. [2633267]
- [Shadow Of The Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game crashes after hitting a TDR error.[200549489]
- [Forza Horizon 4]: Colored corruption appears in the game during gameplay. [200544234]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M]: GPU clock cannot be boosted beyond base clock speed. [2683147]