Nvidia GeForce 440.97 WHQL Game Ready Driver Released

The latest Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver was released this week. If you’re planning on playing this month’s big releases, it’s certainly worth updating your drivers first. The drive brings big improvements to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as The Outer Worlds. Furthermore, it’ll add the ability to use G-SYNC on OpenGL and Vulkan games, as well as a few other minor bug fixes and patches. Wider support for G-Sync is certainly one of the most welcome aspects of this update though.

GeForce 440.97 WHQL

A lot of the fixes are more than welcome too, such as fixing a DX12 crash in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, or a flickering screen bug in Apex Legends. Of course, you can check out the full changelog below.

You can download the driver by hitting the search for updates button in GeForce Experience or by heading to the driver download page here.

Changelog

Game Ready

Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds.

Gaming Technology

Adds support for windowed G-SYNC for OpenGL and Vulkan-based applications.

Application SLI Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

Darwin Project

The Outer Worlds (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)

New Features and Other Changes

G-SYNC is now supported on windowed OpenGL and Vulkan applications.

Fixed flashes or frame drops in several Notebook models when running G-SYNC in the lower of the two system refresh rates.

Fixed Issues in this Release