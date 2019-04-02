NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Now Arriving on April 22nd

The Wait is over for Sub-$200 “Turing” Video Cards

Many people expected NVIDIA to finally introduce their sub-$200 GTX 1650 in March. However, the month came and went without a word. Now according to VideoCardz.com, the launch is actually now scheduled for April 22nd. Most likely to allow the GTX 1660 to gain more ground. After all, without anything new from AMD other than the Radeon VII, NVIDIA is unchallenged in this space.

The GTX 1650 is expected to sport the 12nm TU117 GPU, which is their smallest so far using the Turing architecture. In the sub $200 price point, it will be replacing the GTX 1060 3GB as the bang-for-buck offering. Providing 4GB of GDDR5 memory and a better performance boost.

In terms of performance against AMD, it is expected to give the RX 570 a run for its money. Although for now, the core-count is unknown, but it will be using a 128-bit memory bus.

How Much is the GTX 1650?

The MSRP is expected to start at $179, with various overclocked and custom flavours filling the gap between it and the GTX 1660 at $219 USD.

VideoCardz.com also mentions that a GTX 1650 Ti will be arriving as well. Although they are not sure it will be released at the same time. It will feature the same GPU but will be using faster GDDR6 memory instead.