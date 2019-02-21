Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Set For Release In March

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

We are, if the rumours are to be believed, less than 24-hours away now from the release of the first card in what would appear to be forming a full 16XX line-up of GPUs. The range has been created by Nvidia with one particular focus in mind. While the cards will feature the same Turing architecture as the 20XX series, it will not include some of the heavier aspects of their graphical techniques such as ray tracing.

It seems, however, that despite the 1660 Ti not yet landing, Nvidia has in a report via WCCFTech (pretty much) confirmed the existence of the 1650 card. A GPU that will logically form the successor to the highly popular Nvidia 1050.

What Do We Know About It?

Specific details surrounding the card are limited. Unlike the 1660 Ti, there have been very few leaks/rumours surrounding this release as of yet. We can, however, confirm some of the more basically accepted facts.

The card will feature the Turing architecture.

4GB of VRAM will be used.

It will have a 128-bit bus.

The base clock speed will be 1485 MHz.

While this may, as a whole not sound too impressive, remember that the Nvidia 1050 was not a graphical powerhouse. In fact, and from a personal perspective, I thought that the card was too weak for its own good to really pass itself off as a truly budget solution. Considering that for just £50 more you could get a 1060, the decision was a no-brainer.

When Will It Be Released?

At the time of writing, we are dealing purely with rumour. The Nvidia 1650, however, is expected to be released at some point before the end of March. Presumably, Nvidia want to let the 1660 Ti have a few weeks of market exclusivity before they start expanding the range. With it expected to retail for a price in the region of $179, however, if it can pull off some solid performance figures, this could be a great budget graphics card.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!