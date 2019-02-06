NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Cards Appear On Retail Site

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX series, there was almost immediately afterwards rumours that they were considering releasing a different line of graphics cards. The main key difference, however, is that while they would featuring the Turing architecture, they would not include ray tracing or DLSS technology. Yes, it would be a GTX release.

We have to admit that even here at eTeknix, there was some dispute about whether this was true or just the Nvidia rumour mill in action. Despite no formal confirmation from Nvidia as of yet, in a report via Videocardz, 1060 ti graphics cards from both Palit and MSI have been listed online.

Seems Legit

The cards have reportedly been listed via a Russian retailer and while we wouldn’t necessarily say that this is always concrete evidence, there are (albeit poor) images to back this up. The images, from the Palit models, shows both a single and twin-fan variant with the latter likely to form part of their OC range.

What Do We Think

Features such as ray tracing and DLSS are nice. Many do believe though that neither branch is quite where it needs to be yet. Relatively poor sales figures for the 20XX range would seem to confirm this as well. As such, there clearly is a strong market for a graphics card from Nvidia. One that goes for the straight-up speed rather than the bells and whistles. As such, if priced well, the 1660 and the Ti variant could prove to be highly popular with consumers.

We are, of course, still awaiting firmer details. The Nvidia 1660 Ti, however, may very well be worth your consideration.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!