Nvidia GeForce Hotfix Driver Corrects Higher CPU Usage

Nvidia GeForce Hotfix

Earlier this week, we saw the release of the latest Nvidia GeForce drivers which looked to provide support for the brand new GTX 1650 graphics card as well as a number of optimisations for new game releases.

In a report we did yesterday, however, it turned out that the update was causing a few problems. Specifically, it was eating up more than a little CPU usage.

If you have been experiencing problems due to this, however, there is good news! With the release of Hotfix driver (430.53) the CPU load issue has now been corrected.

Update Notes!

The full update notes include the following fixes:

null Fixes higher CPU usage by NVDisplay.Container.exe introduced in 430.39 driver

3DMark Time Spy: Flickering observed when the benchmark is launched

BeamNG: Application crashes when the game is launched

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Freezes when launched in SLI mode

Desktop flickers when videos are played back on a secondary monitor

Despite the update, Nvidia hasn’t specifically commented as to what caused the initial issue. Regardless of this, however, the good news is that it has been fixed and, as such, you really ought to be looking to update!

Where Can I Download The Update?

If you have the Nvidia GeForce application already installed, a quick check of it should prompt you to make the update which, as above, is clearly highly-advisable if you already installed the last one.

If you would, however, prefer to make the update manually, you can visit the official hotfix website via the link here!

What do you think? Did you have any problems after the update? – Let us know in the comments!