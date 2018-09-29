Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Graphics Card Review

RTX 2080 Founders Edition

The RTX cards have been smashing benchmarks here at eTeknix HQ all week. The flagship RTX 2080 Ti is certainly the jewel in the Nvidia crown with its ferocious performance figures. However, the RTX 2080 Founders Edition is one of the ones I’m more excited about, promising big performance at a price point that’s a little easier to manage. Of course, it also still packs new features like Ray Tracing, DLSS, and more, making it an interesting upgrade from the previous generation.

Of course, this being their new Founders Edition, it also comes equipped with their brand new “stock” cooler. The card comes factory overclocked, and features a “next-gen” 8-phase power supply, allowing for more comprehensive overclocking and stability. This is cooled with their stunning new dual-axial 13-blade fans, a new vapour chamber design for improved cooling and quieter performance!

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Nvidia product page here.

RT & DLSS

We’re still waiting on these features to hit retail games, however, it is coming. Microsoft is set to release their DirectX RT update in October. Furthermore, many developers are integrating these features into existing and upcoming games. For a full list of these games, as well as seeing some of the benchmarks that are currently available, please check out our RT and DLSS guide here, where we put it to the test.

What Nvidia Had to Say

What’s in the Box

In the box, you’ll find the card, obviously. You also get an HDMI to DVI adaptor, should you need one, and all the usual documentation.