NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 PCB Images Appear Online

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 PCB

By Monday, we are fully expecting that Nvidia will have formally announced the full range of the 20XX series of graphics cards. Despite them still not formally existing (as of yet anyway) that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill and a massive amount of product leaks appearing online.

We do, of course, always take this information with a pinch of salt. In less than a week though, a separate set of images have appeared online which appear to show the PCB (printed circuit board) from the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

Codename – TU104 GPU

The PCB has the code name TU104 GPU. Based on the images seen, it is believed that the board is capable of supporting either 16GB or 8GB of DDR5 memory. All in all, the images and details revealed seem to be more or less confirmed. Particularly since they match so well with the information from the prior PCB leak. Although, at that time no specific card was associated with the board. This does confirm itself as being from the 1080.

For more information on the previous board leak, you can read our news story on it here!

Is This Legit?

We have to say yes. The two separate board images we have seen now have too much in common for it to be a coincidence. It would, after all, be very unusual to see two different hoaxes singing from the same hymn sheet. Ultimately though, with the release announcement expected over the weekend, it’s only a matter of time before we can confirm this as fact.

At the moment though, we are still officially in the realms of speculation.

What do you think? Are these images the PCB board from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 1080? Is it an elaborate hoax? – Let us know in the comments!