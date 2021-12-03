Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to Feature 8GB of VRAM?

It’s been a long time coming, over a year in fact, but we are finally on the verge of seeing the launch of both the entry-level graphics card models from Nvidia and AMD. For Nvidia, this is clearly represented in the 3050 which, all going well, will be looking to present itself as a very worthy successor to the exceptionally popular GTX 1050/Ti (you may recall that Nvidia never bothered with a 2050 likely due to the limitations of getting it to practically work with DLSS and Ray Tracing).

With Nvidia rumoured to be preparing a 3050 release in Summer 2022, however, the details surrounding the GPU are still more than a little vague. Following a report via Videocardz, however, one reliable leak source is claiming that the graphics card will be featuring 8GB of VRAM.

Update that:

GA106-150-Kx-A1

RTX 3050

8G GD6 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 2, 2021

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

So, in getting one elephant out of the room, the initial news regarding this upcoming 3050 graphics card is, once again, surrounding exactly how much memory it will feature. We only make the point as this has been one of the most discussed and debated subjects for any GPU released over the last 18-months. – If the leak is proven accurate, however, then the 3050 will be hitting the market with 8GB of VRAM. A figure which, I think many will agree, is a pretty respectable amount for what is going to be their entry-level design.

Albeit, it does make the placement a little awkward in the fact that the already ‘released’ (good luck getting one!) 3060 has 12GB and the Ti has 8GB. That being said though, we are certainly not expecting the 3050 to be ‘better’ than either of those GPUs.

Intel Arc A380 Graphics

2.45GHz 6GB



perf 1650S#IntelArc #DG2 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) December 2, 2021

A Budget War Beckons?…

With this news, after nearly 2 years without hardly any entry-level GPUs, we might be on the verge here of a brand new war for budget-focused GPU solutions. A separate leak source is claiming that the 3050 will be looking to go directly toe-to-toe with not only the upcoming AMD RX 6500XT but also the (considerably more interesting) Intel Arc A380. Of which, the latter is anticipated to only(?) have 6GB of VRAM.

Now, in terms of exact release dates, and not to mention specifications, nothing is yet written in stone about any of these graphics cards. With them all expected to hit the market at some point in the 1st half of 2022, however, things are certainly going to get interesting at the lower end of the performance scale!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!