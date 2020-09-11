Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti To Launch This October

Earlier this month, Nvidia formally confirmed the launch of its new 3090, 3080, and 3070 graphics cards. While this clearly gave us more than a little to digest, it should be noted that there was one major GPU was omitted from this launch. Specifically, the 3060.

Now, admittedly, this wasn’t surprising. In fact, Nvidia often tends to kick off its new GPU lines by starting with the bigger designs and working their way down. As such, at least officially, there is no 3060. I mean, we know it will come out, but Nvidia just isn’t quite ready yet to push it out the door.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that when the 3060 does come out, we can possibly expect quite a few changes to the GPU landscape and it’s branding variants.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

So, starting with the single most stand-out piece of news, there is going to be a 3060 Ti! Yes, the Ti is apparently going to come out for a model that, at least traditionally, has largely just released by itself. Well, until the 20XX range saw the ‘Super’ variants. That may, however, be a clue as to what we can expect here.

Speculation is suggesting that the 3060 ‘Ti’ is going to be the replacement for the 2060 ‘Super’. As such, Nvidia may be considering dropping the ‘super’ variant for this graphics card in favor of it’s more traditional branding. With it reportedly coming with 8GB of VRAM and 4,864 CUDA cores, however, this GPU is clearly going to be no slouch!

When Will It Come Out?

While there will still almost certainly be a standard 3060 graphics card, one final piece of news surrounding this ‘Ti’ variant is its launch date. The leak is suggesting that Nvidia may plan to release this GPU in late October. In other words, it’ll come out roughly 2-3 weeks after the official release of the 3070.

In terms of how much it will cost, we are definitely in the realms of guesswork there. Given that the 3070 will MSRP for around $500, however, who knows… perhaps we’ve got another fantastic bargain on the way and, if the rumors are true, it may be set to land on store shelves in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!