Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (16GB) is Spotted

Yesterday we finally saw Nvidia confirm the initial launch of its new 3090, 3080, and 3070 graphics cards. While the announcement itself was very impressive, however, there were a number of factors that were not discussed during the live stream event. Not, incidentally, that we expected them to be.

For example, there was no mention of the 3060, any ‘Ti’ designs, nor any ‘Super’ graphics card variants. As such, and particularly with the latter two aspects, it did raise a number of questions from the community as to whether Nvidia was planning to release those GPU designs at all for this new 30XX series.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that Lenovo may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag by disclosing, on several occasions, the existence of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Eagle-eyed viewers of the Lenovo Legion T7 system build have noted that in the graphics card section, an RTX 3070 Ti is clearly mentioned. Now, while you might initially write this off as possibly a typographical error, the plot does thicken when you look at all of the available build configurations for this system.

In the full model listings below, we can see 4 separate references to the 3070 Ti as well as references to the ‘standard’ 3070. In other words, it’s exceptionally doubtful that Lenovo has included this ‘Ti’ GPU by accident.

What Do We Think?

Well, although pending official confirmation from Nvidia, this information does pretty much nail down that we can expect to see the launch of 30XX ‘Ti’ graphics cards. More so, however, with the 3070 Ti coming with 16GB of VRAM, it’ll be interesting to see what memory size will be applied to the 3080. We have heard quiet rumblings of a 20GB configuration, but that is (at the time of writing) still firmly in the realms of speculation.

This is, however, undoubtedly a surprising but very welcome piece of news. Just don’t go looking for it on Lenovo’s website anymore. Yes, apparently it has already been removed!

