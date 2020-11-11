Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Set to Launch in January?

Officially speaking, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card hasn’t yet been confirmed by Nvidia. That doesn’t, of course, mean to say that there hasn’t been a pile of evidence amassing in recent weeks to suggest that it isn’t going to happen! – So, while it might not yet be ‘rubber-stamped’, we are willing to say that it is only a matter of time before this new GPU is announced for release.

When will it happen though? Well, coming in a report via Videocardz, fresh rumors are suggesting that Nvidia is going to announce the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti this January! And just in case you haven’t been paying much attention to your calendar, that’s potentially less than 2 months away!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

While Nvidia was always expected to release this graphics card in the coming months, it was entirely a matter of speculation as to exactly when it would happen. We personally thought that an announcement before the end of the year was possible, but following this news (that ties into and/or adds to other rumors) it is suggested that the 3080 Ti will officially be launched in January with a release date likely being in mid to late February.

Why not sooner? Well, with CES 2021 being held as a virtual event from January 11th-14th, Nvidia may well choose this event to promote the launch of a lot of their new tech release and, among these, the 3080 Ti is undoubtedly the most interesting proposition.

What Do We Think?

The source of this leak has not only suggested the January launch date of the 3080 ti, but they have also ‘confirmed’ separate rumors that appeared last week regarding its specifications and, while you can check them out in full here, in brief the 3080 Ti is shaping up to be potentially as powerful as the 3090, but coming with slightly less VRAM at 20GB (compared to the 3090’s 24GB). In other words, it’s probably going to be a worthy new addition to the ‘Ti’ branding.

Will this prove to be true though? Well, in that regard all we can do is wait for Nvidia to officially confirm some kind of launch event. And while we still wouldn’t like to nail down January 2021 as the month the 3080 Ti finally revealed, we certainly wouldn’t rule it out either! – There is, after all, more than a little that makes sense here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!