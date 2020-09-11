Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Pictured Inside a Case

Over the last few weeks we have seen more than a few indications to suggest that in terms of its physical size, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is going to be a pretty huge graphics card. In fact, outside of the realms of extreme custom designs, it might end up being one of the biggest we’ve ever seen. A factor that was again brought to attention only earlier this week when a photo showing the entire 30XX range (so far) was released giving us a solid idea of comparative sizes.

Well, if you wanted to know how this would translate in terms of it fitting in a chassis, a leaked image via Videocardz has given us our first indication and, just in case it needed to be said again, this GPU is a whopper!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Appearing within a mid-tower chassis design, the first thing that strikes you is just how thick this GPU is. While we have known for some time that this graphics card would likely occupy around 3 PCI-E ports, seeing it here for the first time within a case not only confirms that, but also really puts it into perspective.

Additionally, with its 31.3CM length, you’ll note that technically speaking, it doesn’t even really fit here correctly. In fact, whoever took this image has (through either smart design or lucky coincidence (and probably the latter)) has been able to rest the graphics card on top of the SSD bays. A convenient way to address any ‘sagging’ issues, but let’s be frank, if those bays were even just a tiny bit taller though, the 3090 would clearly not fit here!

What Do We Think?

Well, it’s big, but more notably, with this clear visual representation now, a significant portion of mid-tower chassis designs may have more than a few compatibility problems with the Nvidia 3090. Put simply, for the 2 chassis designs I use on a daily basis, I’m not sure I could get this to fit in either of them comfortably.

Admittedly, front drive bays are getting less prevalent in modern chassis designs, but if you are planning on getting a Nvidia 3090 GPU, it seems pretty clear that having plenty of ‘breathing room’ is going to be necessary!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!