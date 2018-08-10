Nvidia GPU Branding, Prices, Performance and Releases Leaked

Nvidia GPU Branding, Prices and Releases Possibly Leaked

Before the end of August, we expect a firm announcement from Nvidia on the brand new range of graphics cards. To date, there has been a lot of speculation and it doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. What we do know is that Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia is going to be attending and making a speech for an official announcement on the 20th of August. We may, however, have been given a pretty huge clue as to the details.

In a report via Videocardz, major details have reportedly been leaked which seem to suggest a lot about the new GPUs. This including the naming, branding, performance comparatives and even the prices.

Leaked Details

Firstly, we know that Nvidia has just placed 3 trademarks for product names.

Nvidia Turing

Nvidia RTX

Quadro RTX

In themselves, this doesn’t reveal much, but a 2nd leak would seem to confirm that Nvidia might be dropping the usual GTX on the more ‘flagship’ cards for this new RTX.

Leak Emerges!

In a completely separate leak though, we have been given what appears to be the full range of Nvidia’s new GPU’s. This would seem to confirm a lot of information. This includes; the launch date, the product name, the comparative performance figures, the VRAM memory and even the respective RRRP’s.

On top of all that though, it also appears to confirm one of the biggest points of contention. Namely, what they would be called. It seems that the new range is going to be the 20XX, rather than the 11XX.

Take This With A Pinch Of Salt

We are aware that ahead of the launch, Nvidia has deliberately put out a lot of misinformation. They have done this to specifically try and identify the source of product leaks. As such, we can’t say that this is 100% accurate. Based on the information though, it does look good. If the 2080 can outperform the 1080 by 50% as well, the battlefield might be about to change quite significantly!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!