Nvidia GTC 2019 – A Future of AI and CUDA X
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
GTC is underway, and Nvidia are eager to show off their innovations. From the latest AI tech. They pulled a fantastic intro video showing how they work in healthcare, science applications, media and more. Even the music playing was created by AI.
Nvidia Successes
- 140 Supercomputers now powered by Nvidia
- #1 Supercomputer in Europe
- #1 Supercomputer in Japan
- 50% More Developers using Nvdiia
- 600 Applications now powered by CUDA
- 15 of the top 15 Applications now CUDA/Nvidia Powered
CUDA X
Their first reveal is CUDA X, built to run on RTX, DXG, HGX, and AGX. Covering Driving, Medical Imaging, and Metropolis to name but a few. The last one being their tech for smart cities integration. A single set of libraries that creates a less fractured ecosystem for the technologies. Of course, all tuned to run on a wide range of Nvidia hardware. Putting the tools in the hands to a wider range of users and lowering the cost of deployment seems to be their end-goal.
PRADA
Programmable Acceleration Domains Architecture. It just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it. Again, like CUDA X, it’s a merger of all their tech, putting it all under one acronym and ethos.