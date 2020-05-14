Nvidia GTC 2020 – TLDW Highlights!

Jensen Huang is today delivering his keynote speech ahead of Nvidia’s digital GTC 2020 conference. With the event kicking off with a pre-recorded video, there’s a good chance that you want all the latest news, but may not be in a position to watch it hot off their YouTube page. Well, either that or you can’t be bothered to.

Let us, therefore, do the hard work for you by presenting this TLDW version of it. – If you do, incidentally, actually want to watch it, you can check out the link here!

Rest assured, we’ll be watching the event as it happens and updating this article as it goes along to give you live updates. In addition to this, we’ll also give you a quick ‘bullet-point’ on the key reveals made! So, hit that refresh button every couple of minutes because we’re going to be more than a little busy here!

Key Reveals

The key highlights of the video will be listed below. For the live updates (and our initial thoughts) as they happen, check out further down!

DPU – Reveals a DPU board. A circuitry essentially designed to manage and move data. Jensen Huang believes that will, in the near future, be as important as a CPU or GPU.

Nvidia Omniverse – A networking system allowing for 3D designers to work on a project in real-time! Server-based stuff, but this could be very exciting stuff for developers!

Nvidia technology will be based in Spark 3.0 – A data center that can handle 163GBps. 1/5 the cost, 1/3 the power (consumption)!

Nvidia Merlin – A new system designed to vastly improve AI-generated ‘recommendation’ systems. Interesting stuff for retailers and companies who rely on automated systems.

Live Reactions As We Watch – Latest at the Top With Time Stamps!

15:00 – “NVIDIA Jarvis is a new application framework that recognizes vision and sound to power conversational AI workflows. Watch NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang interact with Misty, a conversational AI that uses inference to intelligently respond in just milliseconds. With Jarvis, companies can create real-time translations, closed captioning of everyone speaking, or transcriptions of video calls in real time or power a number of other applications such as smart speakers, call centers, and retail services.”

14:59 – I suspect that this video might be something to do with the generated voice and music shown in the first promotional video. What it may essentially boil down to is a huge improvement in automated phone lines.

VIDEO 5 – NVIDIA Jarvis for Conversational AI

14:54 – Nvidia Merlin

14:52 – I’m not 100% sure I’m grasping it, but it appears this system is being designed for automated retailers to help improve ‘recommendations’. This isn’t incidentally just things like YouTube. It can also be set in help centers and potentially hospitals to help recommend the next most logical step for an individual.

14:50 – The only thing really grabbing my attention at the moment is that graphics card casually sat on the side…

14:48 – “NVIDIA Merlin is a new application framework that simplifies and codifies recommendation systems for use by all industries. Recommender engines are one of the most important and complex machine learning pipelines, and they’re key to having a personalized internet experience.”

VIDEO 4 – This one caused the delay as it was released as one of the last on their channel – “NVIDIA Merlin for Recommendation Systems”

14:40 – Spark 3.0 will be an Nvidia based system. Making massive data handling fast! Benchmark figures showing Dell’s existing 16GB/s benchmark system. Nvidia’s new Spark 3.0 will can run as fast as 163GB/s. 1/5th the cost, 1/3 the power.

14:38 – Machine Learning Algorithms – Data processing and AI. “SPARKS turns an entire data center into a compute engine” – Discusses the issue of cache memory limitations in such large systems. Presumably, because Jensen’s about to tell us how much better they’ve made it.

14:37 – AMPERE is mentioned for the first time! Get Amped?…

14:36 – “GPU Accelerating HPC and Scientific Computing” – Sounds a little dry…

VIDEO 3 BEGINS

14:34 – Real-time ray-tracing tech graphical demo. It looks insanely impressive and it was all remotely designed! ‘Marbles RTX’.

14:33 – NVIDIA OMNIVERSE – Sounds fancy, but it essentially means a conglomeration of their technology for 3D design applications. Real-time editing by various users – Demo video starts

14:30 – Minecraft RTX – Discussing how DLSS helped bring the frame rates up in the game when ray tracing was turned on. Honestly nothing much new so far, this is merely a recap of already known information. – Video presentation of the game running with RTX on/off comparisons.

14:29 – Discussing DLSS 2.0 which was launched a month ago and the improvements it brought are honestly pretty stunning!

14:27 – Largely just talking about how ray tracing works – He’s now moved onto a recap of DLSS. 16K image AI upscaled from 720p!

14:24 – Well, we knew this was happening, but ray tracing is getting faster. A LOT FASTER!

14:21 – Ray Tracing is mentioned, this is already sounding like a good watch!

14:20 – Apologies for the delay, but Nvidia released the videos in the wrong order! AGHHHH!!!

VIDEO 2

14:18 – FOUR NEW SYSTEMS! – Moving onto video 2!

14:16 – Talking about the number of companies who are choosing to use Nvidia for their design and development.

14:15 – DPU – Data processing unit. Jensen thinks this will be as integral to new computing as CPUs and GPUs.

14:13 – Talks about their recent acquisition of Mellanox and reveals some of their technology. Clearly some very impressive networking technology here. Masses of ports on a router with equal data distribution

14:12 – Starts talking about data centres. In other words, AI and GPU technology looking to make things even faster!

14:11 – Gee, Jensen sure has a nice kitchen… Albeit, that black jacket and shirt is in danger of turning into a trademark 😀

14:10 – Ok, that’s impressive. The music and voice over in the video have been AI-generated. Really pushing AI in this presentation.

14:05 – Presentational video. Nothing specific discussed here except Nvidia’s technology in the various fields it researches and develops.

14:06 – Jensen starts by talking about how Nvidia has been working (with their AI systems) to help try and accelerate finding the cure for COVID-19.

14:01 – Ok, we didn’t expect 8 separate videos, but here we are! Let’s get into this with video 1!

What Do You Think?

So, there you have it, Nvidia’s keynote GTC 2020 has concluded and we certainly have more than a little to digest here, but what do you think?

Let us know what your highlights have been in the comments and, rest assured, we’ll be bring you all the big news from the event as this proceeds over the next week!