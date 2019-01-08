Nvidia GTX 1180 Graphics Card Appears On Benchmarking Site

Nvidia GTX 1180 Graphics Card

There have been more than a few rumours over the last month that Nvidia was planning to release an 11XX series of graphics cards. We treated the news with some degree of novelty as there was a long-standing debate as to whether that was going to be the name for the 20XX cards. It seems, however, that Nvidia might be calling that bluff.

In a report via Videocardz, benchmark scores have appeared from what purports to be an Nvidia 1180 graphics card.

GTX Not RTX

You might, at this point, be wondering what the point of an 11XX series would be. Particularly one that released in such a close timeframe to the 20XX. There is, however, something or a purpose to this. The rumours are suggesting that this would be a GTX graphics card. While it would likely incorporate aspects of the Turing architecture, the critical aspect is that it would not be a ray tracing capable design.

While the benchmarks themselves are pending confirmation. The figures show it performing at least similar to that seen from the 2080. In other words, this is pretty much what people expected from the series and (if the price is right) what people want.

What’s The Point?

Well, one of the biggest criticisms of the 20XX series is that it’s rather expensive. Even the recently announced 2060 will still cost you around $350. As such, if an 11XX series could perhaps replicate the performance, but without some of the bells and whistles attached to the 20XX series, at a cheaper price, then it might be very attractive.

For example, many are not convinced that ray tracing technology is truly there yet. In fairness, this is the first true iterations of in (in terms of real-time rendering) within a graphics card. If the price and performance are good though, many will be simply willing to give it a pass.

