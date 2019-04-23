Nvidia GTX 1650 Graphics Card Now Available – A New Budget King?

The Nvidia range has undergone one of the biggest shakeups we’ve seen in years. They’ve got their new flagship feature-packed RTX series leading the pack. With the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and the monstrous RTX 2080 Ti. Of course, the RTX cards also feature their best Ray Tracing performance too.

But They’re Too Expensive!

We’re well aware that the RTX cards aren’t the cheapest. For most gamers though, they’re really not needed. The GTX 16xx series has been winning us over this last couple of months. Starting with the GTX 1660 and then the GTX 1660 Ti. For their price, these cards can max out most games at 1080p and even do so while hitting 60+ FPS in most modern games.

Cheaper Please!

This is where the new GTX 1650 comes into play. If the GTX 1660 was great for 1440p, then there’s obviously room for something even more affordable for the 1080p users out there. Priced with an MSRP of just £137.99 and above, it’s one of the most affordable new GPUs we’ve seen for a while. However, most manufacturers will have MSRP model, but also more expensive models with larger coolers, factory overclocks etc, as is par for the course with any launch.

Specifications

The GTX 1650 has 896 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 memory with a 128-bit memory bus, for a combined memory bandwidth of 128GB/sec. Base and boost clocks are 1,485 and 1,665 MHz, respectively. The card doesn’t even need additional power, running of the 75 watts available from the PCIe lane. However, many cards will still offer additional power designs for stability while overclocking.

GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)

Nvidia Turing Architecture

12 nm FinFET

896 CUDAs

56 TMUs

32 ROPs

4GB GDDR5

128-bit Bus

What Nvidia Had to Say

“The GeForce GTX 1650 utilizes the “TU117” Turing GPU that’s been carefully architected to balance performance, power, and cost. TU117 includes all of the new Turing Shader innovations that improve performance and efficiency, including support for Concurrent Floating Point and Integer Operations, a Unified Cache Architecture with larger L1 cache, and Adaptive Shading. This new design allows the GeForce GTX 1650 to excel in modern games with complex shaders and is 2x faster than the GTX 950 and up to 70% faster than the GTX 1050 at 1080p resolution. More importantly, the TDP of GTX 1650 is only 75 watts! And, it doesn’t even require an external power connector! So for folks still running those older GPUs, this will be the easiest upgrade they will ever have to perform. Literally, just plug and play!” – Nvidia

16xx Series Reviews

The card launches right now, 2pm, on the 23rd of April. Unfortunately, that’s when the drivers are released also. We’ve got four of the cards sitting next to our test bench right now. You can bet we’ll have those benchmarks ready within the next few hours. Stay tuned!

GTX 1650

The reviews are being written right now. We aim to have them live before the end of the day in the order you see them below. We’ll add links as they’re ready, or you can check our main GPU review section here.

GTX 1660

GTX 1660 Ti