Nvidia GTX 1650 SUPER Graphics Cards Available Now!

Are you looking to build yourself a new gaming PC or even upgrade one that’s a bit out of date? Then you may be interested in the new Nvidia GTX 1650 SUPER graphics cards. While they may not have the extreme grunt of the RTX series cards, the 1650 SUPER is a budget-friendly option that sure to appeal to those on a tighter budget and aiming for 1080p resolution gaming.

Nvidia GTX 1650 SUPER Reviews

Now, we’ve got three of them in the office, but we’ve been waiting on drivers to be released. As soon as we have them, at some point today I expect, we’ll begin benchmarking. We’ll have all those glorious performance figures for you in a couple of days.

About the 1650 Super

“The GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is up to 50% faster than the original GTX 1650 and up to 2X faster than the previous-generation GTX 1050. Powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture and ultra-fast GDDR6 memory, it’s a supercharger for today’s most popular games. Time to gear up and get SUPER” – Nvidia

Specifications

Of course, there will be many aftermarket cards out there. They’ll have unique coolers, overclocks and more. However, the base specifications are as follows.

Broadcast Like a Pro

“GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER features a dedicated hardware encoder that unlocks the ability to game and stream simultaneously with superior quality. SUPER graphics cards are optimised for your favourite streaming apps to provide maximum performance for your live stream.” – Nvidia

Prices

Nvidia has placed an MSRP of just $160 on these cards. Of course, we expect some competition around that price from their partner brands. I would also expect some more expensive premium versions to hit the market.