Nvidia GTX 1650 Vs AMD RX 570 Overclocking Showdown

Nvidia GTX 1650 Vs AMD RX 570

The Nvidia GTX 1650 landed recently to little fanfare. It’s a budget card built for the affordable and entry-level PC gaming market. It’s hardly built to light your trousers on fire with excitement, but it certainly has a place in the market. Not everyone can afford a £1000+ flagship GPU, and not everyone needs one. However, when we reviewed it, we held off on the overclocking results, letting the drivers mature a little.

In The Green Corner

We have the ASUS RoG STRIX GTX 1650 OC Edition. We reviewed that a few weeks ago, which you can read here. It features the new Turing architecture, 12nm FitFET design, and 4GB of GDDR5 memory.

In The Red Corner

We’ve got some strong competition in this price range, and it comes from AMD. The RX 570 is one of the most affordable AMD cards on the market today. Sure, it’s been around since the stone age, but when it comes to affordable 1080p gaming, it’s still capable of holding its own against Nvidia.

The card we’re using today is the PowerColor Red Devil RX570. It uses the Polaris chipset, with a 14nm design, and features 4GB of GDDR5. You can check out our review of it from two years ago here. However, if you read our more recent GPU reviews, you will find that is has been re-tested since then.

The Differences

Well, the new Nvidia chipset is literally new, and as such, it has some of the lowest power consumption on the market today. That quickly translates to lower heat, and lower noise. The AMD chipset is pretty old now and has much higher power consumption, and usually they run hotter, etc. They do both cost around the same though, and we already know the RX570 is around 10% faster from our GPU reviews. However, this time around we’ll run them both at stock, and both overclocked, to see just what value we can get from either card.

Overclocks

The Nvidia card delivered a promising overclock, hitting +150 MHz on the GPU core and +750 MHz on the memory. We actually got that as high as +175 MHz and +780 MHz in synthetic benchmarks, but it proved to be unstable in gaming.

The AMD card was already much more highly overclocked from stock out of the box, and managed clocks of 1400 MHz on the GPU core and 1900 MHz on the memory.