Nvidia Has Indefinitely Delayed the 3080 Ti & ‘Supers’?

It’s not exactly been a secret that since the Nvidia 30XX graphics cards ‘released’ late last year, actually getting hold of one so far has proven for many to be more than a little difficult for many people. – Just to add further salt to the wound, however, rumors are now suggesting that Team Green has indefinitely delayed the launch of the 3080 Ti and 30XX ‘Super‘ graphics cards. – This may not, however, be entirely bad news for consumers.

Nvidia Delays the 3080 Ti and ‘Super’ GPUs?

Following a report via TechPowerUp, unconfirmed rumors reportedly coming from an undisclosed AIB partner have suggested that, at least for the foreseeable future, Nvidia has chosen to not launch a 3080 Ti or the widely rumored 30XX ‘Super’ GPUs. – While this might initially sound like bad news, there may actually be a pretty sound logic to this decision.

Put simply, for what 30XX graphics cards have currently been released, stock levels have remained stubbornly low. As such, releasing even more GPUs would likely have only compounded that problem further. Particularly as with the ‘Super’ variants, these would undoubtedly share many chipsets from existing designs. – As such, while delays are never good, this does at least in theory mean that Nvidia can concentrate on making current stock levels better.

What Do We Think?

The biggest elephant in the room to suggest that this rumor might be true is the fact that Nvidia mentioned nothing surrounding the 3080 Ti or 30XX ‘Super’ graphics cards at their CES 2021 showcase event. – Have they been indefinitely delayed though? – Well, we won’t know for a couple of months yet, but my suspicion is that if nothing has been announced within the next 4-6 weeks, both the 3080 Ti and ‘Super’ GPUs shouldn’t be expected by consumers until at least late this year.

