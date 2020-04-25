Nvidia Hotfix 445.98 Fixes HDR Game Crash Issues

If you own an Nvidia graphics card and have noticed some issues when using the HDR function in games, then you might want to pay attention as a new hotfix driver has been released that looks to correct some of the problems you may have been experiencing!

Nvidia Hotfix 445.98

Specifically looking to correct errors in Overwatch and F1 2019, the latest hotfix driver should look to fix (or at least improve) the overall stability of the games with a number of users reporting random crashes when HDR was enabled.

The full Nvidia hotfix update notes read as follows:

Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperature

Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged on app launch

Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled

[F1 2019]: Game may randomly crash to desktop

[Overwatch]: Improves game stability

Fixes driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650

Where Can I Grab This Update?

As this is a ‘hotfix’ it will likely not appear if you search your GeForce Experience app for any updates. You can, however, learn more about it (and manually download it) via the link here!

Remember though, this is a hotfix looking to correct specific issues. As such, if you’re not having any problems with Overwatch or F1 2019 (or any others listed above), you are advised to avoid it in favour of the next official driver release! If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right?

What do you think? Have you had any HDR issues in Overwatch of F1 2019? If so, has this hotfix corrected them? – Let us know in the comments!