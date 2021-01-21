Nvidia Hotfix 461.33 Corrects Game Crashing Issues

Following the release of Nvidia’s latest graphics card drivers earlier this month (461.09) a number of users began reporting an alarming new lack of stability within a number of games and other software applications. Now, while this hasn’t been an issue that has affected all users if you have been experiencing problems with programs that previously ran perfectly, then there is some good news for you. – Following the launch of Nvidia’s latest Hotfix 461.33 drivers, the key focus made in the update is that random crash issues within many applications have now (hopefully) been resolved.

Nvidia Hotfix 461.33

As part of the official update notes, Nvidia has confirmed that their latest Hotfix driver (461.33) corrects the following issues:

Adobe Premiere Pro may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA) [3230997/200686504]

[461.09] NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (Without using any Hardware monitoring tool). [3152190]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]

[NVENC] Colors of webcam video image on receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect [3205912]

[Assassin’s Creed Valhalla] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]

Where Can I Get This Update?

As this is a hotfix driver, it has not been released in a ‘general’ fashion, and, as such, checking your GeForce Experience app will not provide you with any prompt to make this update. – You will instead need to manually install it and, as such, to grab your download and learn more about this, you can check out the official Nvidia 461.33 website via the link here!

As is always the case with ‘hotfix’ drivers, however, if you’re not experiencing any issues since the last official driver update, you’re probably best off simply skipping this.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!