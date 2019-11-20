NVIDIA Hotfix Driver 441.34 Fixes 4/6 Core Vulkan RDR2 Issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 had some pretty major problems when it was released on PC earlier this month. I’d say it had a rough launch day but for many it took Rockstar nearly a week to actually get the game running for a lot of people. It seems, however, that there are still some issues lurking within the game that directly tie into Nvidia users.

If you are one of those people, then I may have good news for you. The latest Nvidia hotfix driver (441.34) will look to correct some of the last remaining gremlins in RDR2. Well, those that Nvidia has any control over at least.

NVIDIA Hotfix Driver Version 441.34 Fixes

As this is a hotfix, this is only an update looking to correct certain isolated issues associated with Nvidia graphics cards and their associated technologies. As such, unless you’re having one of the issues below, you can feel free to skip it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Vulkan: Stalling on some systems with 4-core and 6-core CPUs

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Game may crash when launched in DX12 mode.

Where Can I Grab the Update?

As this is a hotfix update, the Nvidia GeForce Experience app will likely not prompt you to make the download automatically. You can, however, learn more about it (as well as manually download it) via the link here!

What do you think? Have you been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC? Did you have any problems on launch day? – Let us know in the comments!