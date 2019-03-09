Nvidia Increased Their Graphics Card Market Share In 2018

Nvidia Increases Graphics Card Market Share

While AMD has largely been way down in the graphics card market share numbers, 2017 was a bit more of a positive year for the company. With Nvidia having not really released anything for the year, it allowed AMD to try and tempt a few consumers over to their side. A move that provided some moderate success.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, 2018 has seen ‘normal business’ resumed. For the last quarter, Nvidia has increased its graphics card market share by quite a notable margin. This, despite overall poor sales.

AMD Drops Below 20%

In new figures released, AMD’s market share for the first quarter of 2019 dropped by around 7% to just 18.8%. With no hard maths required, this by proxy means that Nvidia increased theirs to 81.2%.

Admittedly, the release of the 20XX series of graphics cards probably played the biggest factor in this. As well as the fact that, like Nvidia in 2017, AMD had very little to offer graphically in 2018.

What Do We Think?

With AMD set to release their Navi 7nm graphics cards this Summer, we would expect a relatively strong swing back towards Team Red before the end of the year. Well, that is assuming that they perform well and are priced right!

AMD has already shown with Ryzen that if a product is competitive and at a lower cost, market gains can be made. Dropping below 20%, however, will be disappointing. We are sure though, that they can bounce back!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!