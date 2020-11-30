Nvidia Issues Correction on RTX 3070 Giveaway

Nvidia recently launched a competition where through a few little simple steps on your Twitter account, you could be in with a chance to win one of their new (and pretty impressive) GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. Following the publication of the competition, however, the image used within raised more than a few questions from the community.

And while I’m not going to spoil it for you just yet, with the image below, give yourself a couple of minutes and see if you can spot what’s not quite right or at least different from prior images released.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Giveaway!

Ok, pens down. Well, for those of you with eagle-eyes, give yourself a pat on the bag and the rest of the day off (albeit, if you do decide to leave work on my say so, don’t expect to still have your job tomorrow). – If you didn’t spot it, however, then let me help you.

In the image above, which admittedly is a render, the power input shows a standard 8-pin connector. Now, as you may be aware, all current Nvidia 30XX GPUs (so far) have adopted a new 12-pin connector (with an adaptor included for such in the packaging). This image did, therefore, lead some to speculation as to whether Nvidia was already set to (relatively quietly) drop this new design.

Our #GiftAGamer Holiday Contest continues! 🌟💚🎁



Here’s how to spread the love this week:

1. RT this photo.

2. Tell us about the person you trust the most to recommend new games (and tag them!) with #GiftAGamer

3. If selected, you + the friend you tagged BOTH win an RTX 3070! pic.twitter.com/1UQMB3wqCN — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) November 23, 2020

Nvidia Issues Correction!

Since speculation on the image went rather wide, and above, mostly falling on the possibility that Team Green was already planning on dropping this new power connector, they have felt compelled to issue a follow-up post on their account saying that the “tweet used concept art only, which is being replaced.”

In other words, like it or not, it would appear that their 12-pin power adaptor is here to stay. Albeit, with the launch of the 3060 Ti literally just days away, it’ll be curious to see if they stick with it for their entire 30XX line-up.

Oh, and in regards to that giveaway, if you want to throw your virtual hat in the ring, click on the link here for more information!

What do you think?