Nvidia Launch Minecraft RTX Ready 445.87 Drivers

Nvidia GPU owners, it’s that time again! With a number of big gaming releases on the horizon, the latest game ready driver is here and, compared to others in the past, this one does actually appear to largely be ahead of the curve with it offering game ready support for a number of titles that have yet to come out yet.

The main headline here though is that the 44.587 driver offers support for the Minecraft RTX beta which is officially launched today! So, I suppose it’s time to see what block-building can look like with all that ray tracing glory!

Nvidia Game Ready 445.87 Driver Update

On April 16th, a beta version of the much anticipated Minecraft with RTX will go live. This Mojang Studios and NVIDIA-made upgrade for the Windows 10 edition of the game adds top-to-bottom path-traced ray tracing, bringing incredible real-time effects to the game’s worlds.

The new Game Ready Driver also includes support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, which launches April 30th on PC, boasting remastered and improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting, 4K monitor support, an uncapped framerate, and support for ultrawide monitors. The update also includes support for Saints Row: The Third Remastered which launches on PC and other platforms on May 22nd. With all the DLC content, remastered graphics and effects, new textures, and a bunch of other additions and changes, Deep Silver hopes to deliver the ultimate Saints Row experience for anyone who longs to play the game again, or missed out on it back in the day.

Driver Notes

Support For Newly Validated G-SYNC Compatible Displays

Newest Game Ready Driver driver adds support for three new G-SYNC Compatible displays – gaming monitors that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable.

The newly-validated monitors are the Acer XB273GP, Acer XB323U, and ASUS VG27B, giving gamers even more choice when searching for a great gaming display.

Fixed Issues

[GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider – DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]

[Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]

Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]

[Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resuming from display sleep. [2859247]

Where Can I Get the Update?

As always, presuming you already have the Nvidia ‘GeForce Experience’ app installed, a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. Failing which, you can manually download the latest release via the link here!

If you do, incidentally, want to learn more about the specifics of this update, you can check out the official press release from Nvidia here!