Nvidia Launches 461.09 WHQL GPU Driver Update

Nvidia has announced the release of its latest graphics card driver update. With 461.09 WHQL, further ray tracing support has been added to Quake II RTX with additional support for Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. – Not only that, however, but it also comes with lots of useful fixes for bugs and glitches you may have encountered since the last update!

Nvidia 461.09 WHQL GPU Driver Update

As part of the official update notes, Nvidia has confirmed the following news and fixes:

FIXES

  • [GeForce Experience]: The FPS counter is activated and the overlay appears on Windows Mail and Calendar applications.[200682565]
  • [GeForce GTX 750 Ti]: Blue-screen crash (UNEXPECTED KERNEL MODE TRAP) may occur. [3196164]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The system may freeze with the screen displaying as solid color. [3203038]
  • [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect, notably on LG OLED TVs. [200682795/ 3201305]
  • [Notebook][Lenovo Y740]: The notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
  • Blue-screen crash (0x116) may occur upon resuming from sleep mode when three 4k monitors are connected. [3054239/3195884]

UPDATE NOTES

“Our latest Game Ready Driver provides support for the Quake II RTX v1.4.0 update which enables support for the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory.” – Nvidia

nvidia logo mds

Where Can I Get This Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update, you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!
