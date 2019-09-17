Nvidia Launches Call of Duty Modern Warfare GPU Promotion

Nvidia has (quite regularly) in recent years looked to bundle in upcoming game releases with their graphics cards. In fairness, it’s not a bad promotional tool. Particularly if you were planning to get the games anyway. It at least represents something of a discount and one of the better bundles in recent memory. Well, perhaps with the exception of when AMD recently tied in both the Resident Evil 2 Remake and The Division 2 to their graphics cards.

Since the launch of the Nvidia 20XX series, however, the two games largely bundled with the cards have been Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. In a report via RockPaperShotgun, however, Nvidia is set to (at least temporarily) ditch these. Don’t worry though, a new game is on the way!

Yes, Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be offered for free with any Nvidia 20XX graphics card purchase! This also, incidentally, includes the ‘Super’ range. You know, just in case you were wondering.

Nvidia 20XX Graphics Cards

Admittedly, some might view this with a more than a little chagrin that instead of two games, you’re only getting one. When you do consider, however, just how big a release Call of Duty Modern Warfare is looking to be, however, it might be the perfect tie in for those that want the game, but think they need a little more graphical oomph to manage it at the level they want.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare will, of course, include ray tracing effects which have yet to be added to Wolfenstein. So the decision to swap does also make a little sense. If you are gearing up for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and want some sweet Nvidia action, be sure to check out their products!

What do you think? Is this game a better offer than the original bundle? – Let us know in the comments!