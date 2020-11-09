Nvidia Launches its Game Ready COD: Black Ops Cold War Drivers

With the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War set for November 13th, we daresay that many of you reading this are more than a little excited to try it out! – I certainly know that I am! – Well, in that regard, whenever there is a major gaming release, there’s often a GPU driver update to accompany it and, for Nvidia owners, that’s certainly the case here.

Yes, the latest Nvidia GeForce Experience drivers are out now and, if you plan to throw the rest of the month into grinding the latest Call of Duty, it’s probably a good idea that you put in the effort to update to the latest version because they’re undoubtedly going to prove more than a little useful!

Nvidia Game Ready Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Drivers

In announcing the news, Nvidia has said:

Our latest GeForce Game Ready driver gets GeForce gamers Game Ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to ensure maximum performance and smooth, trouble-free game play. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War supports ray tracing and NVIDIA technologies including NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Highlights and NVIDIA Ansel. Gamers that purchase a new GeForce RTX 3080 or 3090 GPU also receive a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

This driver also includes NVIDIA Reflex support for Destiny 2 and delivers the best experience with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Godfall, in addition to adding support for four new G-SYNC Compatible Displays.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is Loaded with NVIDIA Tech

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is absolutely full of NVIDIA tech, including:

DirectX Ultimate ray-traced ambient occlusion, local shadows, and sun shadows that are RTX-accelerated for more immersive gameplay powered

NVIDIA DLSS to boost frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images.

NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency.

NVIDIA Ansel in the campaign enables you to frame and snap unique hi-res screenshots.

NVIDIA Highlights in Multiplayer, ensuring your most entertaining in-game moments are automatically recorded and saved.

‘Destiny 2’ Gets More Responsive with NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex is a revolutionary suite of GPU, G-SYNC display, and in-game technologies that measure and reduce system latency in competitive titles. With the release of our new Game Ready Driver, and a Destiny 2 game update, players of Bungie’s co-op and competitive game can improve responsiveness by up to 49%. Look for NVIDIA Reflex to be supported by Destiny 2 on November the 10th.

Four New G-SYNC Compatible Displays

The G-SYNC Compatible program expands the G-SYNC ecosystem and aims to bring consistency and educate consumers on which displays will provide a good entry level variable refresh rate (VRR) experience.

The newly-validated monitors are the Acer CP3271U V, Asus XG27AQ, MSI MAG274QR and Xiaomi Mi 245 HF, giving gamers even more choice when searching for a great gaming display.

Under the G-SYNC Compatible program, NVIDIA works with monitor OEMs to validate the experience on monitors that support the AdaptiveSync protocol. Those that pass are designated as “G-SYNC Compatible”. With today’s additions, the list now totals 98. For a full listing of G-SYNC Compatible displays, please click here.

Where Can I Get This Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you intend to play the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, certainly sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? are you going to try out the open beta? – Let us know in the comments!