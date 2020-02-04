Nvidia Launches its ‘Zombie Army 4’ Ready GPU Driver 442.19

So, unlike AMD who were releasing drivers left, right and center thoughout January, Nvidia has largely been keeping things to business as usual. With the upcoming launch of Zombie Army: Dead War 4, however, they have launched their latest GPU update offering day-one support for this game as well as a whole host of other fixes.

Nvidia Driver 442.19 WHQL

So, what can we expect from this latest driver update? Well, to save you the trouble of looking on their website (although you are welcome to do so via the link here) here’s the meat of it!

Support for – Zombie Army 4 – Dead War

[The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a specific cut scene. [2726931]

[Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: [email protected] shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using OpenCL. [2739609]

[Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop. [2743477]

[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2775906]

[SLI+G-SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in combination with G-SYNC. [2778783]

[Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs [2791124]

[NVENC]: Memory leak occurs. [2805384]

[Multiple Apps][SLI][G-SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with SLI and G-SYNC enabled [200566678]

What Does Nvidia Have to Say?

Game Ready for Zombie Army: Dead War 4 The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Zombie Army: Dead War 4. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Apex Legends Season 4 and Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story. Maximum Framerate In the last Game Ready Driver, we introduced a new Maximum Framerate Setting into the NVIDIA Control Panel which allowed gamers to set the max framerate a 3D application or game can render. With the latest Game Ready Driver, we’ve incorporated community feedback asking for the limits to be extended. As a result, framerate limits can be as low as 20fps and can be raised as high as 1000fps.

Where Can I Get the Update?

If you have the Nvidia Geforce experience installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. Failing which, you can always manually download it from the official website. You can check the link for that here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Zombie Army 4: Dead War? In addition, has it’s title recently changed, or has Nvidia made a typo? – Let us know in the comments!