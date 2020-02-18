Nvidia Launches the Cyberpunk 2077 2080 Ti as a Giveaway

Yesterday, we reported how Nvidia was teasing the existence of a Cyberpunk 2077 themed graphics card. Now, at the time, very little details were known about it beyond some very blurry pictures. We didn’t even know what graphics card this would be!

Well, following a post on their official website, we now have the answer. The Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card is an Nvidia 2080 Ti, but you can’t buy it! Yep, this is never going to be sold (by Nvidia at least) as a retail GPU.

The good news is though, you can win one of 77 they are giving away!

Nvidia is ‘Giving Away’ 77 Cyberpunk 2077 2080 Ti Graphics Cards

As per the competition post, Nvidia has confirmed:

We’ve made just 200 of these Cyberpunk 2077 GPUs, they won’t be sold, but you can potentially win one (details below). Each has a custom AL5052 aluminum shroud, with Cyberpunk 2077’s signature yellow styling, and powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hardware underneath. And of course, it comes gift wrapped in a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 box, perfect for a collector’s shelf. We’re giving away 77 of the 200 cards to our GeForce community via our 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes. If you win, you and a tagged friend/gamer will both receive one of these incredibly rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards. To enter just follow the steps below between now and February 28, 2020.

How to Enter

So, how can you be in a chance to grab one of these graphics cards? Well, Nvidia basically wants you to mobilize your social media army!

Head to Nvidia GeForce’s Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on their #RTXOn sweepstakes posts

Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply

Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.

Where Can I Learn More?

For more details on the graphics card and competition, you can check out the official Nvidia giveaway website via the link here! – If you do plan on entering, a check peruse of their Terms and Condition (via the link here) might not hurt!

Considering that Nvidia is valuing this GPU at around $1,100 though, this is clearly a huge competition and a great way to not only get one of the most exclusive GPUs ever created, but also one of the strongest performing current on the market!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!