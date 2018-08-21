NVIDIA Lists 21 Games with RTX Real-Time Ray Tracing Support

Ready for the Ray Tracing Revolution

As exciting as it is to know that the next generation NVIDIA GeForce 20-series cards have finally arrived, it is equally as enjoyable to see that it is capable of real time Ray Tracing. Furthermore, NVIDIA has announced that 21 titles already support this technology. So that means gamers do not have to wait for the developers to catch up and implement it. In fact, some of these games are already available. Some are also the most anticipated games this year.

Tony Tamasi, Senior VP of Content and Technology says that they are bringing this technology “10 years sooner than anyone could have ever imagined”. It certainly seems that way after seeing the hardware light-ray acceleration demos from Gamescom 2018.

Which Games are RTX Ready?

The two games headlining Gamescom were Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Battlefield V, both coming out within the next two months. In addition to these games, Remedy’s Control also makes use of of the RTX platform very well.

Here is the list of the 21 games and their release dates if they are not out yet: