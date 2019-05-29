Nvidia May Have Accidentally Leaked A New Red Faction Game

Red Faction Evolution

If we choose to overlook the recent remaster, the Red Faction franchise is another one of those that probably deserves a lot more attention than it gets. Admittedly, while the first two games were pretty groundbreaking (literally) in their design, everything that has come since (which hasn’t been much) has generally been greeted with a rather disappointed ‘meh’ from the community.

Following a Twitter post, however, it seems that a brand new game might be on the way as an Nvidia update has listed ‘Red Faction Evolution’ on their list.

Update!

The webpage covers games with has Ansel compatibility. This, if you was not aware, is the built-in software which allows you (amongst other things) to directly capture images and video from games while you are playing them. Think of it as a posher (and better) version of Fraps.

With it being around 8 years now since the last official (and again, new) update to the franchise, fans will undoubtedly be very curious to see what this game may bring to the table!

Any More News?

In terms of details, there is very little known about this game other than two things. Firstly, that it’s seemingly in development, and two we probably have a confirmed title now.

With E3 2019 just around the corner, however, could this form an exciting (and unexpected) reveal? The chances are certainly looking a lot more promising now!

What do you think? Have you ever played one of the Red Faction games? If so, which was your favourite? – Let us know in the comments!