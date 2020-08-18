Nvidia Releases its Flight Simulator Game Ready Drivers (452.06)

Within the next few days, we should see the launch of a number of pretty substantial PC gaming releases. Chief among which is undoubtedly Microsoft Flight Simulator at which I’m already salivating at the prospect of flying over and having a virtual look at my own house! To get the best from these games, however, it’s always advisable to have your GPU up to date and with the release of Nvidia’s latest ‘Game-Ready’ 452.06 drivers, it might be a good idea to get them downloaded now in preparation because we suspect (again, particularly for Microsoft Flight Simulator) these might be more than a little useful!

Nvidia Game Ready Driver (452.06)

In announcing it’s release, Nvidia has confirmed the following game optimizations in the latest 452.06 driver update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator : Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Travel the world in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. And hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft, from light planes to commercial jets, with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 : Play the fully-remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 games in one collection, rebuilt from the ground up with new graphics, improved gameplay, and HDR. And before release, try the remaster of the famous Warehouse demo.

A Total War Saga: TROY : Inspired by The Iliad – Homer's sweeping tale of romance and bloodshed – A Total War Saga: TROY focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, bringing the conflict to life as never before. Experience this legendary conflict from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives, peeling back the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them. And fight to save or conquer the kingdom of Troy as one of eight iconic heroes, including the infamous warrior Achilles, noble protector Hector, wayward prince Paris and vengeful king Menelaus.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta: Blizzard's readying a test of their newest World of Warcraft expansion. Opt-in here, and if you're accepted be sure to download and install our latest Game Ready Driver to experience the introduction of ray-traced visual effects to the world's most successful MMORPG.

Confirmed Fixes!

As part of the update, Nvidia has confirmed that the following issues within certain games have also (hopefully) been resolved!

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544]

[Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs. [200631405]

[Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.[3038439]

[Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level. [3028931]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps. [3035005]

[Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator. [200631684]

Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin’s Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]

The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid. [3060459]

Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled. [3038686]

Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor. [3039265]

[Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off [200633139]

Where Can I Get the Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you intend to play any of these games certainly sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!